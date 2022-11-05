JUST IN
Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 31.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.45% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation rose 31.82% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.45% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.792.26 23 OPM %95.7092.92 -PBDT2.672.10 27 PBT2.672.10 27 NP2.321.76 32

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 17:00 IST

