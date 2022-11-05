Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 31.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.45% to Rs 2.79 croreNet profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation rose 31.82% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.45% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.792.26 23 OPM %95.7092.92 -PBDT2.672.10 27 PBT2.672.10 27 NP2.321.76 32
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
