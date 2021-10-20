Volumes jump at ACC Ltd counter

ACC Ltd saw volume of 34.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.80 lakh shares

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Mastek Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 October 2021.

ACC Ltd saw volume of 34.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.80 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.48% to Rs.2,232.00. Volumes stood at 6.8 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 4.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74077 shares. The stock dropped 5.00% to Rs.547.65. Volumes stood at 55176 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Limited notched up volume of 11.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.46% to Rs.3,420.00. Volumes stood at 2.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 7.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock slipped 16.79% to Rs.2,860.40. Volumes stood at 3.86 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd witnessed volume of 5.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.29% to Rs.730.50. Volumes stood at 5.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)