Indian Railways Issues Draft National Rail Plan

Indian Railways has issued draft National Rail Plan. National Rail Plan is set to become the template of planning for future development. National Rail Plan has been developed to plan infrastructural capacity enhancement along with strategies to increase modal share of the Railways & Business. The objective of the Plan is to create capacity ahead of demand by 2030, which in turn would cater to growth in demand right up to 2050.
As part of the National Rail Plan, Vision 2024 has been launched for accelerated implementation of certain critical projects by 2024. Future projects for implementation beyond 2024 in both track and signalling have been identified with clear cut timelines for implementation. Three Dedicated Freight Corridors, namely East Coast, East-West & North-South have been identified along with timelines. Several new High Speed Rail Corridors have also been identified. Survey on Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail is already under way.
