Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit declines 36.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.02% to Rs 20.64 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 36.83% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.02% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.44% to Rs 11.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.92% to Rs 90.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

20.6429.0890.59113.1312.4520.3213.3620.253.867.5918.6828.772.786.6414.3525.002.834.4811.8719.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)