Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit declines 36.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.02% to Rs 20.64 croreNet profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 36.83% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.02% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.44% to Rs 11.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.92% to Rs 90.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.6429.08 -29 90.59113.13 -20 OPM %12.4520.32 -13.3620.25 - PBDT3.867.59 -49 18.6828.77 -35 PBT2.786.64 -58 14.3525.00 -43 NP2.834.48 -37 11.8719.93 -40
