Shahlon Silk Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.10% to Rs 114.37 croreNet loss of Shahlon Silk Industries reported to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.10% to Rs 114.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 93.30% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.09% to Rs 382.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 531.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales114.37144.95 -21 382.15531.44 -28 OPM %3.015.44 -8.416.98 - PBDT-1.094.98 PL 14.2919.42 -26 PBT-4.500.64 PL 1.124.89 -77 NP-3.841.00 PL 0.253.73 -93
