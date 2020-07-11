PDS Multinational Fashions consolidated net profit declines 50.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.80% to Rs 2004.07 crore

Net profit of PDS Multinational Fashions declined 50.71% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 2004.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2083.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.00% to Rs 46.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 6648.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6485.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

