PDS Multinational Fashions consolidated net profit declines 50.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.80% to Rs 2004.07 croreNet profit of PDS Multinational Fashions declined 50.71% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 2004.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2083.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.00% to Rs 46.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 6648.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6485.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2004.072083.15 -4 6648.046485.86 3 OPM %5.333.89 -2.691.72 - PBDT73.2867.89 8 156.3195.35 64 PBT56.4660.31 -6 104.1169.01 51 NP16.9134.31 -51 46.0243.83 5
