Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 24.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 24.47% to Rs 42.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.92% to Rs 78.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.78.4057.2669.5376.9558.3844.2358.2144.1742.0133.75

