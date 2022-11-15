Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 24.47% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.92% to Rs 78.40 croreNet profit of Dolat Algotech rose 24.47% to Rs 42.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.92% to Rs 78.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales78.4057.26 37 OPM %69.5376.95 -PBDT58.3844.23 32 PBT58.2144.17 32 NP42.0133.75 24
