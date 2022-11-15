SpiceJet reports consolidated net loss of Rs 833.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 45.49% to Rs 1897.90 croreNet Loss of SpiceJet reported to Rs 833.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 570.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.49% to Rs 1897.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1304.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1897.901304.52 45 OPM %-29.26-23.10 -PBDT-551.01-228.03 -142 PBT-833.23-570.56 -46 NP-833.32-570.56 -46
