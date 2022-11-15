JUST IN
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit declines 90.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 83.97% to Rs 42.03 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols declined 90.30% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 83.97% to Rs 42.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 262.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales42.03262.24 -84 OPM %9.186.99 -PBDT18.1530.31 -40 PBT9.0721.00 -57 NP2.1321.95 -90

