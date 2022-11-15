Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit declines 95.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.84% to Rs 50.66 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall declined 95.40% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.84% to Rs 50.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.50.6640.586.8311.021.782.680.030.860.040.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)