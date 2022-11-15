Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit declines 95.40% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.84% to Rs 50.66 croreNet profit of Simmonds Marshall declined 95.40% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.84% to Rs 50.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales50.6640.58 25 OPM %6.8311.02 -PBDT1.782.68 -34 PBT0.030.86 -97 NP0.040.87 -95
