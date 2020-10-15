Indices may open higher

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 37 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Tursday on fading US stimulus hopes.
China's consumer price index rose 1.7% in September compared to a year ago, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics. Producer price index fell 2.1% in September compared to a year earlier.
In US, Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday as investors lost hope that a U.S. fiscal stimulus would be approved before the presidential election in November.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said around midday that getting a deal done before the election would be difficult, adding that both sides were still far apart on certain issues. He also noted, however, that Democrats and Republicans are making progress in some areas.
Investors are also tracking Brexit talks, as the deadline for a pact on the European Union's relations with Britain nears. EU leaders meeting on Thursday and Friday will tell their Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to step up talks to get a deal by 1 January 2021.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the benchmark indices ended near the day's high after a volatile session on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex, added 169.23 points or 0.42% at 40,794.74. The Nifty 50 index rose 36.55 points or 0.31% to 11,971.05. Both these indices rose for the tenth straight session.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 821.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,276.14 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 October, provisional data showed.
