Indices may open in negative zone

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 54 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading slightly higher on Wednesday as the investor focus swung between concerns about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus and hopes that more U.S. fiscal aid would propel an economic recovery.

In US, the S&P 500 fell for a third straight session on Tuesday even after Congress approved a long-delayed coronavirus relief package. The broad equity benchmark dipped 0.2%, or 7.66 points, to 3,687.26 in relatively thin trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 200.94 points, or 0.7%, to 30,015.51. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.5% gain to close at 12,807.92, a new record.

Congressional leaders attached $900 billion in pandemic aid to a $1.4 trillion measure to fund the government through September 30. President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law in the coming days, weeks before he will leave office.

On the data front, a final reading showed third-quarter gross domestic product grew 33.4% on an annualized basis. That was revised slightly up from the 33.1% pace reported last month. The economy contracted at a 31.4% rate in the April-June quarter.

Domestic markets:

Back home, benchmark indices ended a volatile session with strong gains on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 452.73 points or 0.99% to 46,006.69. The Nifty 50 index added 137.90 points or 1.03% to 13,466.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,153 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 661.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 December, provisional data showed.

