Indices may open in positive zone

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 33 points at the opening bell.

On the coronavirus front, all citizens aged above 18 would be vaccinated at free of cost by the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on June 7. All state-level vaccine procurement would also be taken over by the central government, Modi said. From June 21, Tuesday, all citizens of India above 18 years of age will be given free vaccination, Modi added.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Tuesday, as investors reacted to the release of Japan's revised first-quarter gross domestic product figures.

Revised government data released Tuesday showed Japan's economy shrank 3.9% in the first quarter, an improvement from the initial estimate of a 5.1% contraction.

US stocks clawed back much of their early losses and ended mixed on Monday. Investors are focused on inflation data in the week ahead, with May's Consumer Price Index (CPI) scheduled to be released Thursday.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic indices closed with modest gains on Monday as declining COVID-19 cases and positive global stocks boosted sentiment. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 228.46 points or 0.44% at 52,328.51. The Nifty 50 index gained 81.40 points or 0.52% to 15,751.65.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 186.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 983.97 crore in the Indian equity market on 7 June, provisional data showed.

