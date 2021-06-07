Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 1.85%

Nifty Energy index closed up 1.85% at 20743.95 today. The index has gained 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Power Company Ltd added 4.81%, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose 4.47% and NTPC Ltd jumped 4.16%.

The Nifty Energy index has soared 49.00% over last one year compared to the 55.31% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.83% and Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.52% to close at 15751.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.44% to close at 52328.51 today.

