Indices near day's high; broader market rallies

Barometers were trading near the day's high in morning trade. The Nifty scaled the 13,500 mark. All the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the green. Auto, IT and pharma stocks were in demand.

At 10:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 196.18 points or 0.43% at 46,202.80. The Nifty 50 index rose 61.45 points or 0.46% at 13,527.75.

The broader market outperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.35% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.96%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1874 shares rose and 547 shares fell. A total of 93 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 7,79,58,369 with 17,15,945 deaths. India reported 2,89,240 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,46,444 deaths while 96,63,382 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Primary Market:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Antony Waste Handling Cell received bids for 1.45 crore shares as against 66.66 lakh shares on offer as on 22 December 2020, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data at 10:15 IST. The issue was subscribed 2.18 times.

The issue opened for subscription yesterday (21 December 2020) and closes on Wednesday (23 December 2020).

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 313-315 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises of a fresh issue worth Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6,824,933 equity shares by existing shareholders. Shares will list on 1 January 2021 on bourses.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 3.29% to 298.65. Godrej Properties (up 6.23%), Sobha (up 4.21%), Indiabulls Real Estate (up 3.82%), Prestige Estates (up 2.74%), DLF (up 2.74%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.4%) and Oberoi Realty (up 1.98%) rallied.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Infosys rose 1.45% to Rs 1238.45 after IT major and Daimler AG announced a long-term strategic partnership for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. Infy hit a record high of Rs 1,249 in early trade today. From its 52-week low of Rs 511.10, the counter has jumped 142%.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.61% to Rs 491.65 after the company's Swiss subsidiary and Menarini entered into a licensing pact for commercializing Ryaltris nasal spray in Europe. The licensing agreement will be effective in 33 countries throughout the Europe, including the Balkan region. Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for the development and regulatory approval of Ryaltris by relevant European Regulatory Authorities, while Menarini Group will be responsible for the commercialization of Ryaltris across these markets.

Aster DM Healthcare gained 2.49%. Aster DM Healthcare and Cayman Islands Government announced an agreement making the Cayman Islands Aster's clinical excellence hub for the Western hemisphere, serving the Caribbean Region, North America, Canada, Latin & South America. The agreement will see Aster initially develop around 150-bed comprehensive, tertiary and quaternary care hospital, with an opportunity to expand in the future based on need, alongside an assisted living facility and healthcare university in the long-term.

