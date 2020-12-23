Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 261.06 points or 1.24% at 21299.45 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Wockhardt Ltd (up 4.56%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 3.99%),Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 3.88%),Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 3.78%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 3.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Piramal Enterprises Ltd (up 3.37%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 2.76%), Alembic Ltd (up 2.73%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.68%), and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.56%).

On the other hand, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 5%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 1.09%), and Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 0.82%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 188.77 or 0.41% at 46195.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.95 points or 0.32% at 13509.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 266.19 points or 1.56% at 17383.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.89 points or 1.26% at 5782.86.

On BSE,1569 shares were trading in green, 497 were trading in red and 65 were unchanged.

