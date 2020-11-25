Healthcare shares ease

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 215.05 points or 1.06% at 20055.28 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Wockhardt Ltd (down 4.66%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 4.15%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 4%),Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 3.74%),Albert David Ltd (down 2.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 2.71%), Novartis India Ltd (down 2.52%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.5%), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.37%), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 2.36%).

On the other hand, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 6.99%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 3.97%), and Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 3.21%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 151.55 or 0.34% at 44371.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.2 points or 0.29% at 13016.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 83.75 points or 0.51% at 16466.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 48.91 points or 0.87% at 5571.51.

On BSE,1195 shares were trading in green, 1464 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)