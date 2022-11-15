Indices trade with limited losses; auto shares edge higher

The key equity indices slipped below the flat line and traded with limited losses in morning trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 18,300 mark. Auto shares extended gains for second consecutive session.

At 10:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 95.97 points or 0.16% to 61,528.18. The Nifty 50 index lost 25.10 points or 0.14% to 18,304.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.05% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index continued to trade flat.

The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1,608 shares rose and 1,625 shares fell. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.77% to 13,172.10. The index has advanced 1% in two sessions.

Tube Investments of India (up 3.63%), Balkrishna Industries (up 3.63%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.04%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.95%) and MRF (up 1.41%) were the top gainers.

Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto (up 0.86%), Bosch (up 0.83%), Eicher Motors (up 0.78%), Tata Motors (up 0.68%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.62%).

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) fell 2.38%. IRCTC's consolidated net profit jumped 42.54% to Rs 226.03 crore on 98.99% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 805.80 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Apollo Tyres added 3.83%. The tyre maker's consolidated net profit rose 11.87% to Rs 194.45 crore on 17.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,956.05 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

FCS Software Solutions hit an upper circuit limit of 10%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in Q2 FY22. On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 12.58% to Rs 9.13 in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)