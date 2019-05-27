Finolex Industries standalone net profit declines 24.44% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 19.17% to Rs 964.24 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 24.44% to Rs 91.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 964.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 809.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.17% to Rs 349.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 298.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 3091.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2737.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales964.24809.13 19 3091.322737.79 13 OPM %15.1923.22 -19.5517.68 - PBDT156.38187.31 -17 633.59499.43 27 PBT138.71171.71 -19 563.51438.83 28 NP91.39120.95 -24 349.80298.54 17

