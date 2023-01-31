JUST IN
Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit rises 352.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.46% to Rs 49.22 crore

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries rose 352.94% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.46% to Rs 49.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales49.2234.31 43 OPM %3.49-1.22 -PBDT1.830.69 165 PBT1.610.47 243 NP1.540.34 353

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:56 IST

