Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit rises 352.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.46% to Rs 49.22 crore

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries rose 352.94% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.46% to Rs 49.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.49.2234.313.49-1.221.830.691.610.471.540.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)