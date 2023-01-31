JUST IN
Andhra Paper standalone net profit rises 356.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.76% to Rs 570.86 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper rose 356.61% to Rs 170.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.76% to Rs 570.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 346.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales570.86346.48 65 OPM %41.4817.90 -PBDT251.7468.25 269 PBT236.1850.26 370 NP170.1837.27 357

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:07 IST

