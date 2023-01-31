Andhra Paper standalone net profit rises 356.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.76% to Rs 570.86 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper rose 356.61% to Rs 170.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.76% to Rs 570.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 346.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.570.86346.4841.4817.90251.7468.25236.1850.26170.1837.27

