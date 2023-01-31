Andhra Paper standalone net profit rises 356.61% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JK Paper rises after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 324 cr
ICRA upgrades LT ratings of West Coast Paper Mills; maintains 'stable' outlook
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Andhra Paper standalone net profit rises 501.11% in the September 2022 quarter
Ellora Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 64.76% to Rs 570.86 croreNet profit of Andhra Paper rose 356.61% to Rs 170.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.76% to Rs 570.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 346.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales570.86346.48 65 OPM %41.4817.90 -PBDT251.7468.25 269 PBT236.1850.26 370 NP170.1837.27 357
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU