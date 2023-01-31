JUST IN
GHCL consolidated net profit rises 53.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 1281.72 crore

Net profit of GHCL rose 53.83% to Rs 250.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 162.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 1281.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1004.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1281.721004.76 28 OPM %28.7024.79 -PBDT364.60236.12 54 PBT332.84206.38 61 NP250.56162.88 54

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:07 IST

