GHCL consolidated net profit rises 53.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of GHCL rose 53.83% to Rs 250.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 162.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 1281.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1004.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1281.721004.7628.7024.79364.60236.12332.84206.38250.56162.88

