GHCL consolidated net profit rises 53.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GHCL consolidated net profit rises 166.08% in the September 2022 quarter
GHCL gets regulatory nod for raising soda ash production capacity by 1 lakh TPA
Basic materials stocks rise
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit rises 2662.50% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 1281.72 croreNet profit of GHCL rose 53.83% to Rs 250.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 162.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 1281.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1004.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1281.721004.76 28 OPM %28.7024.79 -PBDT364.60236.12 54 PBT332.84206.38 61 NP250.56162.88 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU