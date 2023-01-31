Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.67% to Rs 65.79 croreNet Loss of Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.67% to Rs 65.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales65.7951.13 29 OPM %-0.64-6.26 -PBDT0.04-3.59 LP PBT-0.72-4.39 84 NP-0.38-3.62 90
