Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Net Loss of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 49.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 169.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 476.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 436.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 316.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 271.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 2122.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1694.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

