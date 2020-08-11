Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit rises 821.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.94% to Rs 266.80 crore

Net profit of Indoco Remedies rose 821.08% to Rs 17.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 266.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 247.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.266.80247.1818.239.0743.1616.9324.03-0.0617.041.85

