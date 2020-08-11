Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit rises 821.08% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.94% to Rs 266.80 croreNet profit of Indoco Remedies rose 821.08% to Rs 17.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 266.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 247.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales266.80247.18 8 OPM %18.239.07 -PBDT43.1616.93 155 PBT24.03-0.06 LP NP17.041.85 821
