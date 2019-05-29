Indoco Remedies standalone net profit declines 43.27% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 244.97 crore

Net profit of declined 43.27% to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 244.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 258.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 41.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 941.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1017.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

