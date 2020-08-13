Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 0.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.10% to Rs 322.27 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 0.25% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.10% to Rs 322.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 419.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.322.27419.0671.8769.5858.4465.5850.5358.4647.2147.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)