Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 0.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.10% to Rs 322.27 croreNet profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 0.25% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.10% to Rs 322.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 419.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales322.27419.06 -23 OPM %71.8769.58 -PBDT58.4465.58 -11 PBT50.5358.46 -14 NP47.2147.09 0
