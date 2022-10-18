Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 656.86% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 784.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 64.60% to Rs 14.60 crore

Net profit of Indowind Energy rose 656.86% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.60% to Rs 14.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.608.87 65 OPM %57.2660.65 -PBDT8.034.91 64 PBT3.920.57 588 NP3.860.51 657

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 08:08 IST

