Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 656.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indowind Energy rose 656.86% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.60% to Rs 14.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.608.8757.2660.658.034.913.920.573.860.51

