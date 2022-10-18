Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 15.82 crore

Net profit of Nakoda Group of Industries declined 50.98% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.8213.117.088.470.590.860.330.580.250.51

