Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 79.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Veeram Securities declined 79.51% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.497.942.279.820.561.450.541.420.251.22

