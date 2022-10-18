Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 79.51% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 33677.19% in the March 2022 quarter
Barometers turn rangebound, Nifty above 16,100 level
Ethos announces exclusive partnership with Swiss watch brand, NORQAIN
India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Sensex slips 247 pts, Nifty below 17,300 level, European shares decline
-
Sales decline 5.67% to Rs 7.49 croreNet profit of Veeram Securities declined 79.51% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.497.94 -6 OPM %2.279.82 -PBDT0.561.45 -61 PBT0.541.42 -62 NP0.251.22 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU