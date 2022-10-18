JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 784.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 79.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.67% to Rs 7.49 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities declined 79.51% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.497.94 -6 OPM %2.279.82 -PBDT0.561.45 -61 PBT0.541.42 -62 NP0.251.22 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU