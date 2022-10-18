RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 26.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 134.79 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 26.79% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 134.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.134.79112.6522.0622.9030.8826.3427.0122.3519.9715.75

