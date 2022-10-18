RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 26.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 134.79 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 26.79% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 134.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales134.79112.65 20 OPM %22.0622.90 -PBDT30.8826.34 17 PBT27.0122.35 21 NP19.9715.75 27
