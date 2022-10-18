JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 784.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 486.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 74.78% to Rs 7.90 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance rose 486.49% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 74.78% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.904.52 75 OPM %63.8048.23 -PBDT2.980.54 452 PBT2.900.48 504 NP2.170.37 486

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU