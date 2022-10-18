Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 486.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.78% to Rs 7.90 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance rose 486.49% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 74.78% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.904.5263.8048.232.980.542.900.482.170.37

