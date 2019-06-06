Ankit Metal & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 46.35% to Rs 137.98 croreNet Loss of Ankit Metal & Power reported to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.35% to Rs 137.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 92.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 181.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 114.97% to Rs 393.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 182.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales137.9894.28 46 393.09182.86 115 OPM %-9.685.56 --11.39-42.95 - PBDT3.86-7.98 LP -47.36-140.09 66 PBT-9.38-18.03 48 -92.27-181.30 49 NP-9.38-18.03 48 -92.27-181.30 49
