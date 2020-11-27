Indraprastha Gas Ltd Surges 10%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.72%

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has added 21.06% over last one month compared to 13.77% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 10.88% rise in the SENSEX

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained 10% today to trade at Rs 492.25. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.72% to quote at 1700.06. The index is up 13.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahanagar Gas Ltd increased 7.56% and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd added 4.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 4.99 % over last one year compared to the 7.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has added 21.06% over last one month compared to 13.77% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 10.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 41594 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 534.4 on 07 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 284.55 on 19 Mar 2020.

