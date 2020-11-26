Jubilant Life Sciences gains on issuing CPs worth Rs 90 cr

Jubilant Life Sciences rose 1.15% to Rs 717.35 after the company said it issued commercial papers (CPs) worth Rs 90 crore on 26 November 2020.
The tenure of the instrument is 53 days and it will mature on 18 January 2021. The instrument holds a coupon rate of 3.68% per annum. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 26 November 2020.
Jubilant Life Sciences reported 10.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.12 crore on 4% rise in net sales to Rs 2,326.36 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Jubilant Life Sciences is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company engaged in pharmaceuticals, life science ingredients and drug discovery & development solutions businesses.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU