Jubilant Life Sciences gains on issuing CPs worth Rs 90 cr

Jubilant Life Sciences rose 1.15% to Rs 717.35 after the company said it issued commercial papers (CPs) worth Rs 90 crore on 26 November 2020.

The tenure of the instrument is 53 days and it will mature on 18 January 2021. The instrument holds a coupon rate of 3.68% per annum. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 26 November 2020.

Jubilant Life Sciences reported 10.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.12 crore on 4% rise in net sales to Rs 2,326.36 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Jubilant Life Sciences is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company engaged in pharmaceuticals, life science ingredients and drug discovery & development solutions businesses.

