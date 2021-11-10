Redington (India) soars after Q2 PAT rises 72% YoY

-
Redington (India) jumped 8.35% to Rs 157 after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 72.7% to Rs 307.20 crore on a 11.1% rise in net sales to Rs 15287.46 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
On the segmental front, India business revenue was Rs 6,841.89 crore while that from Overseas business was Rs 8,445.80 crore in the second quarter.
Total expenses rose by 10.2% to Rs 14,922.59 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 13,545 crore in Q2 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 390.73 crore, up by 62% from Rs 241.20 crore in Q2 FY21.
Redington (India) (REDIL) is a leading distributor for IT hardware and mobility products. While distribution of IT and mobility products contributes a bulk of its revenue, REDIL is also enhancing its presence in the logistics business in India and the Gulf.
