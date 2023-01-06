Indus Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 0.41 crore

Indus Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.410.30-36.59-13.3300.0200.0200.02

