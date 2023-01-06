Indus Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes jump at Indus Towers Ltd counter
Indus Towers Ltd Slips 5.38%, S&P BSE Telecom index Shed 1.04%
Indus Towers skid after Q2 PAT tumbles 44% to Rs 872 cr
Board of Indus Towers appoints MD cum CEO
Indus Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 0.41 croreIndus Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.410.30 37 OPM %-36.59-13.33 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU