Amarnath Securities standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Transformers and Rectifiers gains on bagging orders worth Rs 123 cr
Sales rise 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.08 88 OPM %86.6712.50 -PBDT0.120.01 1100 PBT0.120.01 1100 NP0.120.01 1100

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 07:42 IST

