Amarnath Securities standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.150.0886.6712.500.120.010.120.010.120.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)