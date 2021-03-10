Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 4.15%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.78%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 6.11% over last one month compared to 2.46% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 4.15% today to trade at Rs 1512.05. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.78% to quote at 2835.46. The index is up 2.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 2.8% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 2.41% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 43.72 % over last one year compared to the 44.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 6.11% over last one month compared to 2.46% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1606 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39006 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1573.45 on 01 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 505.95 on 24 Mar 2020.

