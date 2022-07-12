IndusInd Bank board to mull fund raising via debt route on July 18

IndusInd Bank said that its board will meet on Monday, 18 July 2022, to consider the proposal of raising funds through issue of debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis.

On the same day, the board will finalise the date for the 28th annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank and fix the 'record date' for the purpose of bank's AGM and for the entitlement of dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Separately, the bank said that its board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 on Wednesday, 20 July 2022.

IndusInd Bank caters to both consumer and corporate customers. As of 31 March 2022, the bank's distribution network included 2,265 branches/banking outlets and 2,767 onsite and offsite ATMs.

The bank reported 55.4% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,361.37 crore on an 6.1% increase in total income to Rs 9,761.89 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.60% to currently trade at Rs 853 on the BSE.

In the past three months, the stock has declined by 13.31% while the Nifty Bank index has fallen 5.9% during the same period.

