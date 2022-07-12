Taiwan-based Air Asia Company deploys Ramco Systems' aviation suite

-
The global aviation software provider said that it had gone live at Air Asia Company (AACL) with its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9, thereby automating and digitally transforming AACL's business processes.
Air Asia Company is Taiwan's first privately-owned aircraft maintenance company catering to aircraft maintenance of commercial aircraft, helicopters, military and a designated 'Government owned contractor operated facility' (GOCO).
With modules for production planning, commercials, maintenance execution and supply chain management, Ramco Systems' aviation suite has replaced AACL's existing legacy system for proposal management, production Planning, heavy maintenance process for commercial aircraft, and interfaces with AACL's inventory management solution.
Manoj Kumar Singh, chief customer officer - Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, said, With the growing aviation industry, organizations today are being mindful of choosing innovative solutions that are not only helping them improve efficiency, but are also helping them achieve green initiatives.
Ramco's task card digitization is a step towards sustainability in aviation. Equipped with the latest technology stacks around artificial intelligence and machine learning, Ramco Aviation Suite has been helping companies embrace paperless operations and embark on digital transformation. We are happy to support Air Asia Company Limited in their endeavor and help them scale to greater heights.
Ramco Systems is an enterprise software player in the area of Global Payroll and HR, ERP, Logistics and M&E MRO for Aviation.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 123.92 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.94% to currently trade at Rs 290.85 on the BSE.
