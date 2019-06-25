JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nucleus Software launches latest version of its lending solution - FinnOne Neo 4.0
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank inaugurates branch at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh

Capital Market 

IndusInd Bank inaugurated a branch at Jewar, a town located in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The new branch is located within close proximity to the proposed International Airport and will house an ATM that will be available 24X7. With this, the Bank now has a wide network of 122 branches across UP.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 12:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU