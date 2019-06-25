IndusInd Bank inaugurates branch at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh

-
IndusInd Bank inaugurated a branch at Jewar, a town located in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).
The new branch is located within close proximity to the proposed International Airport and will house an ATM that will be available 24X7. With this, the Bank now has a wide network of 122 branches across UP.
