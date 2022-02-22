IndusInd Bank Ltd extends losing spree

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 931.35, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.16% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 5.9% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 931.35, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has added around 9.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37685.6, down 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 929.9, down 2.49% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd tumbled 11.16% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 5.9% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 17.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)