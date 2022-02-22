Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GRP Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Trident Texofab Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2022.

GRP Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Trident Texofab Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2022.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 245.55 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35831 shares in the past one month.

GRP Ltd surged 15.21% to Rs 1488.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1249 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spiked 9.95% to Rs 87.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3657 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd jumped 7.83% to Rs 80.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trident Texofab Ltd advanced 7.67% to Rs 71.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72520 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)