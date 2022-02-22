Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 February 2022.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd surged 11.60% to Rs 114.95 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd spiked 3.33% to Rs 172.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd soared 3.26% to Rs 3603.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 664 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd exploded 3.24% to Rs 1105.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16589 shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd rose 3.22% to Rs 1955. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3796 shares in the past one month.

