IndusInd Bank Ltd Spikes 2.06%

IndusInd Bank Ltd has added 3.14% over last one month compared to 5.63% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 7.8% rise in the SENSEX

IndusInd Bank Ltd rose 2.06% today to trade at Rs 884.6. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 0.97% to quote at 35791.82. The index is up 5.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, RBL Bank Ltd increased 1.61% and State Bank of India added 0.93% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 2.92 % over last one year compared to the 14.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 11705 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.73 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1586.55 on 14 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 235.6 on 24 Mar 2020.

