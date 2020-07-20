IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 529.55, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 62.67% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% slide in NIFTY and a 23.58% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 529.55, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 10981.8. The Sensex is at 37311.35, up 0.79%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 8.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21966.8, up 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 140.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 291.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 531.4, up 1.63% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 62.67% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% slide in NIFTY and a 23.58% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)