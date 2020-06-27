Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 468.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.32% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 468.57% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.32% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.23% to Rs 24.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.16% to Rs 3.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.240.593.365.71-1854.1750.858.9388.79-4.450.300.305.07-4.450.300.305.071.990.3524.4518.92

