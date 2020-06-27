Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 468.57% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 59.32% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 468.57% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.32% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.23% to Rs 24.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.16% to Rs 3.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.59 -59 3.365.71 -41 OPM %-1854.1750.85 -8.9388.79 - PBDT-4.450.30 PL 0.305.07 -94 PBT-4.450.30 PL 0.305.07 -94 NP1.990.35 469 24.4518.92 29
