Kay Power & Paper reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 7.36 crore

Net loss of Kay Power & Paper reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.28% to Rs 29.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.3611.1129.6139.633.4018.360.575.170.2010.140.8410.44-0.019.9509.61-0.010.4300.07

