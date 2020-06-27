Kay Power & Paper reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 7.36 crore

Net loss of Kay Power & Paper reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.28% to Rs 29.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.3611.11 -34 29.6139.63 -25 OPM %3.4018.36 -0.575.17 - PBDT0.2010.14 -98 0.8410.44 -92 PBT-0.019.95 PL 09.61 -100 NP-0.010.43 PL 00.07 -100

