Kay Power & Paper reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Central Bank of India gains on turnaround Q3 performance
FM meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred
Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 29.01% in the March 2020 quarter
Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit declines 42.26% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 7.36 croreNet loss of Kay Power & Paper reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.28% to Rs 29.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.3611.11 -34 29.6139.63 -25 OPM %3.4018.36 -0.575.17 - PBDT0.2010.14 -98 0.8410.44 -92 PBT-0.019.95 PL 09.61 -100 NP-0.010.43 PL 00.07 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU