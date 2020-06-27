B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 32.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 15.35 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India rose 32.10% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.88% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 75.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

15.3515.7175.7071.686.1211.6515.5113.741.081.5711.038.640.781.209.737.201.070.817.534.80

