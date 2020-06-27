B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 32.10% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 116.85% in the December 2019 quarter
Central Bank of India gains on turnaround Q3 performance
FM meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit declines 94.88% in the March 2020 quarter
Bank of India gains after turnaround Q3 performance
-
Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 15.35 croreNet profit of B & A Packaging India rose 32.10% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.88% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 75.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.3515.71 -2 75.7071.68 6 OPM %6.1211.65 -15.5113.74 - PBDT1.081.57 -31 11.038.64 28 PBT0.781.20 -35 9.737.20 35 NP1.070.81 32 7.534.80 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU